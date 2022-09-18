China conducts mass DNA testing in Tibet to monitor citizens

Lhasa [Tibet], September 18 (ANI): China's oppression of Tibet is not hidden from anyone and the communist nation is now carrying out mass DNA testing to create a biological database of people to monitor them.

A recent report by Human Rights Watch mentioned that there is an arbitrary collection of DNA from residents in several towns and villages throughout Tibet and the so-called Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) in particular, reported Tibet Press.

These developments clearly indicate that China, now having confidence in its technological surveillance is moving into the next phase of its repressive and authoritative policy which is of Bio-Security.

The CCP has implemented Bio-security as an agency to control the population, specifically those in the occupied regions of Tibet, East Turkistan and Southern Mongolia being targeted.

Earlier, China used biological means to sterilize thousands of Uyghur Muslims, which has shown horrific results. And the recent mass DNA collection drive occurring in Tibet where Human Rights Watch identified drives in 14 distinct localities across 7 prefectural-level areas indicate how wide this project is under the current regime.

Notably, with the 20th National People's Congress just around the corner, one can conclude that Beijing especially President Xi Jinping wants to have a smooth meeting that will eventually see him elected as the president for an unprecedented 3rd term, reported Tibet Press.

As a result, it is quite clear that the ultimate goal of the recent revealed mass DNA collection drive without the consent of Tibetans, is to keep the Tibetans busy and engaged so that they, along with the millions of Chinese who continue to be unhappy and resent the communist government in its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic with its zero-covid policy would not come together and form a united entity protesting against the regime.

Tibet under Chinese occupation has been repressed since 1949 when the People's Republic of China (PRC) was established.



Yet even with the naked eye, one can witness how since the 7th Tibet Work Forum, which was held from August 29-30, 2020 - the level of repression and oppression has drastically increased and is at an unprecedented rate currently, reported Tibet Press.

However, the collection of genetic material is not new to China as its ministry of public security runs the world's largest forensic DNA database, which probably contains more than 100m profiles. This activity involves gathering samples from criminal suspects or victims of crime, similar to what western countries do.

But since 2017 Beijing under the leadership of Xi Jinping has transformed the functioning of this activity and launched a campaign to collect DNA from 10 per cent of all Chinese men with the sole purpose to trace a man's male relative. This move was decried by several activists as they saw it as a means through which perceived troublemakers would be punished and threatened by involving his parents and family.

Such an intention and ploy were a functioning modus operandi by Beijing, especially in the occupied regions.

For Tibetans, it was common knowledge that if you have family and links in Tibet you must be apolitical even if you are personally far away from the direct clutches of Beijing's authoritarian rule. The reason is that your family members were immediately questioned, threatened and even sentenced due to your actions that occurs far beyond the jurisdiction of Beijing, reported Tibet Press.

In 2018, a former Tibetan political prisoner, Tenzin Woeser who crossed the Himalayas and sought refuge was subject to mental torture personally and saw physical violence acted upon his mother in Tibet by the Chinese authorities. For more than a fortnight his mother was forcefully held in detention and demanded that her son returns to Tibet.

This is just one of many incidents whereby not only Tibetans but those under the current Chinese Communist Party (CCP) come across in their day-to-day life, reported Tibet Press.

Whether it is Tibet, East Turkistan (Xinjiang) or South Mongolia, there have been several reports related to China's coercion and frequent announcements about new laws and regulations to control the masses.

Such blatant actions including such Bio-Security measures which totally disregard the core of humanity that all humans possess, call for united actions against China. (ANI)

