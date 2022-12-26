China conducts 'strike drills' in sea, airspace around Taiwan citing provocation

Beijing [China], December 26 (ANI): China on Sunday staged "strike drills" around Taiwan's airspace, saying it was conducted in response to the provocation from the self-governed island and the US, Al Jazeera reported.

The Chinese army's Eastern Theatre Command stated in a terse statement that it had conducted "combined combat readiness patrols and joint firepower strike drills" surrounding Taiwan. The precise location was not specified.

"This is a resolute response to the current escalation of collusion and provocation from the United States and Taiwan," it said and added that theatre forces will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as per Al Jazeera.

Responding to the situation, Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory, said the drills on Sunday demonstrated Beijing's assault on regional peace and attempt to intimidate Taiwan's people, according to Al Jazeera.



"The Chinese Communist's 'military intimidation' acts are obviously aimed at cowing our people and are not conducive to [China's] international image," Al Jazeera reported citing Taiwan's Defence Ministry statement. It further added that Taiwan will continue to boost its military.

Pelosi's visit, which became the highest level of US visits to Taiwan in more than two decades, left China heavily infuriated and the communist nation warned the US that it will "pay the price".

The trip of the US House Speaker to the self-governed island not only heightened US-China tensions but also resulted in the escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Pelosi was the first speaker of the house to come to Taiwan in 25 years since Newt Gingrich in 1997.

China which claims Taiwan as its territory and opposes any engagement by Taiwanese officials with foreign governments, announced multiple military exercises around the island, issued a series of harsh statements and even summoned the US ambassador to Beijing, Nicholas Burns, to protest against Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. (ANI)

