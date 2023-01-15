Beijing [China], January 15 (ANI): China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification (CCPPR) is a key component of China's overseas influence operations in United Front Work Development (UFWD) and an important part of its "united front work," Tibet Rights Collective reported.

With chapters in around 90 countries, the CCPPR is involved in various activities which support Chinese foreign policy goals, including block-voting and fund-raising for ethnic Chinese political candidates who agree to support their organization's agenda, as per the news report. The Council for the Promotion of the Peaceful Reunification of China was created in 1988 at the behest of Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping.

Headquartered in Beijing, the CCPPR is described as a "national, non-profit organization with independent corporation station shall be composed of people from all walks of life who share a common and collective goal: The national reunification of China," as per the Tibet Rights Collective.



The CCPPR's constitution states that its founding philosophy arises from the "patriotic drive to unite in cause all Chinese people everywhere who support a peaceful national reunification, a civil exchange of communications across the Taiwan Strait and a concerted opposition to separatist movements; such as the so-called "Taiwan Independence," "Two Chinas" and "One China, One Taiwan," Tibet Rights Collective reported.

In a speech on January 8, 2023, China's Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song said that China has established the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Nepal. Song further added, "Tibetan people in Nepal have always followed the development of Tibet, support and maintain the unity of the motherland and national unity, which fully embodies the noble family and country's sentiments and strong sense of sincerity."

The China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Nepal was established in September 2022 in Dhaka. In her speech, the then-Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi at the time of its CCPPR's establishment said, "the inauguration of CPPPNR in Nepal is a move taken by overseas Chinese in the country to conform to the trend of the times by confronting "Taiwan independence" and supporting and advancing the motherland's peaceful reunification, Tibet Rights Collective reported.

CCPPR is a rapidly expanding, state-controlled PRC front organisation to detect and silence the dissident voices within overseas Chinese communities. The growing influence of the Chinese communist government's influence on Nepal will further affect the rights of Tibetans living in Nepal, as per the news report.

As per the Tibet Rights Collective report, China considers Nepal as a partner in its Belt and Road Initiative to bolster global trade through infrastructure development, and Nepal's government has cited promises of millions of dollars of Chinese investment as a reason for restricting Tibetan activities in the country. (ANI)

