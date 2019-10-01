Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

China debuts DF-41 missile, capable of 'targeting US in 30 minutes', on National Day

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:10 IST

Beijing [China], Oct 1 (ANI): China unveiled the DF-41 intercontinental-range ballistic missile, touted to be the most powerful missile on the planet at the National Day parade in Beijing on Tuesday.
DF-41 has a range of up to 9,320 miles (15,000 kilometres), more than any missile on Earth, reported CNN.
The missile capable of carrying 10 independently targeted nuclear warheads and could theoretically, hit the United States in 30 minutes, according to the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
The DF-41 made its debut along with a clutch of new military hardware showcased at the National Day parade, as China observed its 70th anniversary of Communist rule. China has the world's largest standing army and the world's third-largest air force.
The day kicked off earlier with an opening address by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tiananmen Square in which he said: "No force can stop the Chinese people and the Chinese nation forging ahead."
This is Xi's fourth major military parade as Chinese leader.
It was followed by a show of discipline and order from marching troops pageant involving more than 100,000 performers at Chang'an Avenue. Helicopters flew national flags across the sky above Beijing
Apart from traditional air drones, China has also displayed its underwater vehicles and new stealthy DR-8 drones thought to be able to fly up to five times the speed of sound.
Moreover, a large number of tanks paraded ahead of the other heavy weaponry, including what is expected to be some never-before-seen machines.
A giant portrait of Communist leader Mao Zedong, under whose leadership the People's Republic of China was founded in 1949, was carried down at the Chang'an Avenue while videos of him played on big screens.
The parade involved around 15,000 personnel. Today's parade also features more than 160 aircraft and 580 pieces of equipment, alongside 59 formations and a military band, as per state-run news agency Xinhua.
Earlier on Monday, in a rare gesture, President Xi Jinping paid tribute to Mao Zedong ahead of the celebration to mark 70 years of communist rule in the country. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST

US Democratic Party Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has claimed that there are reports of violence, torture and blockage of medical aid and communication in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the region was stripped of its special status by the Indian government in August.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:38 IST

Post-Brexit, Netherlands will become key entry point in Europe...

Amsterdam [The Netherlands], Oct 1 (ANI): The Netherlands will become a key entry point in Europe for Indian companies following the UK's scheduled departure from the European Union (EU) later this month, Dutch King Willem-Alexander said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:15 IST

India very important for Netherlands, can collaborate in...

Amsterdam [The Netherlands], Oct 1 (ANI): Dutch King Willem-Alexander has said that India is very important for the Netherlands and said that both countries can collaborate in various sectors including agriculture, water management and climate change.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 08:16 IST

Saudi-led coalition rejects Houthi claims of troop capture

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): The Saudi-UAE-led military coalition in Yemen has rejected claims by Yemen's Houthi rebels that they have captured thousands of enemy troops following attacks near the southern Saudi region of Najran.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:28 IST

Somalia: US military says 10 militants killed after twin...

Mogadishu [Somalia], Oct 1 (ANI): Ten militants were killed in airstrikes carried out by US military and partnered forces as a retaliatory attack against al-Shabaab terrorists, the US military said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:10 IST

Yemen's Houthis release 290 prisoners: Red Cross

Geneva [Switzerland], Oct 1 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday released 290 prisoners, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said, two days after the group claimed to have captured hundreds of Saudi troops following an incursion into Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:38 IST

Boris Johnson denies allegations of groping journalist

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied allegations of groping his female colleague while working together at the Spectator magazine twenty years ago.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 02:15 IST

Piyush Goyal meets US Senator Bob Menendez

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met US Senator Bob Menendez and US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster here on Monday and discussed ways to strengthen trade relations between New Delhi and Washington.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 02:15 IST

EAM Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 01:19 IST

India, US congratulate Afghanistan on successful completion of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Commending Afghan people, government and security forces for the successful conduction of Presidential elections "amid challenging circumstances", India said that the polls mark an important milestone in people's efforts to promote peace, security, stability, prosperity

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:14 IST

In major reshuffle, Pak appoints new envoys to United Nations

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 01 (ANI): In a major reshuffle in Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan on Monday posted Khalil Ahmad Hashmi as its new Permanent Representative to the United Nations office in Geneva and replaced Maleeha Lodhi with Munir Akram as Permanent Representative of the country to th

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:14 IST

PM Modi's speech at UN reflects his dedication towards Indians:...

London [UK], Oct 01 (ANI): Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recently concluded United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain termed his speech as a reflection of his determination and dedication towards the people of India.

Read More
iocl