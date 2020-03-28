China delivered faulty coronavirus test kits to Spain, Czech Republic

Prague [Czech Republic], Mar 28 (ANI): After Spain, the Czech Republic has reported that the majority of coronavirus test kits provided by China are faulty.

Up to 80 per cent of the 150,000 portable, quick coronavirus test kits China delivered to the Czech Republic earlier this month were faulty, National Review reported citing local Czech news site Expats.cz.

The test can produce a result in 10- 15 minutes but are really less accurate than other tests.

Because of the high error rate, the country will continue to rely on conventional laboratory tests, of which they perform about 900 a day.

The country's Health Ministry paid USD 546,000 for 100,000 of the test kits, while the Interior Ministry paid for the other 50,000.

This comes after Spanish health authorities have warned that the rapid coronavirus tests that the country purchased from China are faulty. They are not consistently detecting positive cases, thereby showing an accuracy level below 30 per cent, making them unusable.

In view of the incredibly high error rate of the kits, Spain-- one of the worst-hit by Covid-19, with deaths surpassing over 4,800-- has announced that it is sending back the first batch of Covid-19 testing kits that it received from China.

As per WHO over 542,378 confirmed cases have been reported worldwide and over 24,368 people have lost their lives to the infectious coronavirus which first. (ANI)

