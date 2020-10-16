China denies encroaching on Nepali land, says building constructed falls within its territory

Beijing [China], October 16 (ANI): Amid reports that China has encroached on Nepali land and is constructing structures, Chinese state media on Friday said that the buildings fall within the Chinese territory and are actually a newly-built village in Tibet Autonomous Region and not on the "encroached" land of Nepal.

"The buildings that some in Nepal accused China of encroaching on its land fall within Chinese territory and are actually a newly-built village in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region," Global Times reported citing sources.

Chinese state media reaction comes amid reports that China has encroached on Nepali land in Humla district and has started constructing structures on the encroached land.



Jivan Bahadur Shahi, who is a leader of opposition of Karnali Province, recently said people in Humla, which is his home district, are suffering due to Chinese presence in the area, adding Beijing has suspended permission to the trucks laden with food supply, Khabarhub reported.

Though Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-government has denied the allegations. Shahi said that China has erected a pillar and the government officials have said that they were not consulted about such issues.

The basic principle of boundary pillars is that whenever a new pillar has to be set up, it should first be settled in coordination with the officials of both sides. However, this principle has been breached.

"The Junge Pillar 12 has been recently erected by China. The government officials say they have not been consulted about such issues. The Pillars 5.1 and 6.1 have been enclosed as there are Chinese security forces," he said.

"Our people have been chased away by Chinese security when they go to the area there for farming or cattle-rearing. There is ample evidence that shows that Nepal's territory has been encroached," the leader said. (ANI)

