China dismisses West's warnings on possible cybersecurity threats during 2022 Olympics

Beijing [China], January 18 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian on Tuesday called Western countries' statements regarding cybersecurity threats to athletes' personal mobile phones, laptops and tablets during the 2022 Winter Olympics unjustified speculations.



Last week, media reports say that the Netherlands, the United States and a number of other Western countries have warned their athletes of cybersecurity concerns during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and urged them to use disposable phones, or to use virtual private networks (VPNs) and to delete all personal data from gadgets, Sputnik News Agency reported.

"Respective countries are letting the pot calling the kettle black while raising the issue of so-called 'cybersecurity' of China, these are unjustified speculations," Quoting Zhao, Sputnik News Speculation said in a briefing, commenting on the reports.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20. (ANI)

