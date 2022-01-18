China envisages converting its N-doctrine into credible nuclear strategy - Report

Beijing [China], January 18 (ANI): Beijing aspires to convert its Nuclear Doctrine into a credible deterrence nuclear strategy, according to International Forum for Rights and Security.

Further, US Department of Defense (DoD) appears convinced that China's projected nuclear build-up all through 2020-2021 looks excessive for securing a basic second-strike capability and suspects Beijing is having trouble deciding how much additional nuclear modernization is sufficient for acquiring a proper escalation management vis-a-vis Washington.

The USDOD report titled 'Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China 2021', says China's military strategy remains based on the concept of "active defense."

However, it also speculates if China could be concerned that the US emphasis on low-yield nuclear weapons in recent years indicates a lower threshold for nuclear use and could want to "de-escalate a nuclear conflict on its own terms by responding symmetrically or proportionately to limited US nuclear employment".

The People's Liberation Army's evolving capabilities and concepts continue to strengthen China's ability to "fight and win wars" against a "strong enemy" [a likely euphemism for the United States], coerce Taiwan and rival claimants in territorial disputes, counter an intervention by a third party in a conflict along with the People Republic of China's periphery, and project power globally", as analyzed by US' DOD reports.

Specifically, China might worry that Washington could conduct a limited nuclear attack on China while threatening a more massive nuclear attack should Beijing dare to retaliate with nuclear weapons. Given the US nuclear superiority, Chinese leaders might be reluctant to respond to such an attack.

The report, while basing its analysis on current data, laments the unavailability of concrete signals from the Chinese leadership about the real objective behind its strategic nuclear expansion, according to International Forum for Rights and Security.

The DoD report admits China views the US as a "competitor" and treats itself also as the lone competitor "capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to mount a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system". (ANI)