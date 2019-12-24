China expresses concern over US move to establish Space Force, calls it 'direct threat to peace'

Beijing [China], Dec 24 (ANI): China on Monday expressed deep concerns over the Trump administration's move to establish Space Force, saying that this new branch of US military poses a direct threat to peace and security of the outer space.

Speaking at a news briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang accused the US of "going further down the path of weaponization of outer space" and risking turning it into a new theatre of warfare.

"Such moves seriously violate the international consensus on the peaceful use of outer space, undermine the global strategic balance and stability, and pose a direct threat to peace and security of outer space," the spokesperson said, as cited by Xinhua news agency.

Beijing's comments come a day after US President Donald Trump signed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, authorising the establishment of Space Force which would become the sixth branch of the armed forces.

Space Force would become the youngest US military branch and the first new service since the establishment of the US Air Force back in 1947.

Quoting John Raymond, the commander of US Space Command and Air Force Space Command, CNN reported that as many as 16,000 active-duty airmen and civilians currently in the Air Force Space Command will be assigned to the Space Force, though "those personnel will not actually become members of the Space Force and will remain in the Air Force for the time being".

The Space Force would be part of the Department of the Air Force. (ANI)

