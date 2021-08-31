China faces surge in African swine fever cases

Beijing [China], August 31 (ANI): China is facing a surge in African swine fever cases and has been hiding the exact numbers too as the country has the highest rate of pork consumption, a media report said.

The country has one of the world's highest rates of pork consumption. It's also home to nearly half of global pig stocks. But its porcine population has been severely affected by a swine fever panzootic (the animal equivalent of a pandemic) that began in 2018 and has threatened herds in many countries, The Economist reported.

The haemorrhagic disease is harmless to humans but deadly to the pigs are one of China's most important sources of food and a livelihood for tens of millions of the country's farmers.

In July officials said there had been 11 outbreaks of the disease since the beginning of 2021, twice the number reported in the whole of the previous year.

Officials have signalled that the efforts to control the disease are complicated. Pig-industry insiders said that Beijing is painting too rosy a picture the disease is out of control.

The Chinese regime is not admitting it as it's afraid of being forced to implement such measures which other countries have done.

As per the Economist, during this panzootic and earlier outbreaks, some have culled large portions of their pig stock and closely monitored the destruction of carcasses. If it happens in China then it could cause years-long disruption in pork supplies. And also the shortages and high prices of pork can infuriate the public.

Beijing implemented severe measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus but it's attempting far less to control the swine fewer.



In China, small family farms produce nearly 40 per cent of the country's pork. Most of them are unaware of how to raise pigs hygienically.

They often feed hogs with household swill that contains infected meat and can easily spread the disease unless it is superheated first, which it rarely is.

As the cases of swine flu are reported near their farms, locals start selling their animals before they show any symptoms. And it helps the virus to spread easily.

Live hogs are more than 60% cheaper than at the beginning of this year. The glut has forced many sellers out of business, The Economist reported.

The Chinese regime is attempting to hide the market data and it has asked the media outlets to use official figures relating to the prices, supply and consumption of pork.

Cofeed and JC Intelligence, the two Chinese consultancies that used to provide trusted numbers, have been closed in recent months with little explanation. Reports have suggested that some of their employees were detained.

The regime's attempt to keep the exact information hidden has made it difficult for the farmers to decide about breeding and selling. And it can hamper the supply and make the market even murkier.

China has been crowing about the crushing COVID-19 but the regime is effortless when it comes to the African swine fever. Beijing is seen in its initial stage of covering up as it did with the coronavirus. Beijing had implemented severe measures to curb the coronavirus spread but this time the regime's flaws are completely visible. (ANI)

