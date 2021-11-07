China facing pressure to prevent rise in domestic COVID-19 cases due to imported virus infections

Beijing [China], November 7 (ANI): China's Deputy Director from the National Health Commission Disease Control Bureau, Wu Liangyou, during a press conference, has said that the pressure that China is facing to prevent the rebound of domestic coronavirus with imported cases remains a major risk, reported a local media.

The current wave of COVID-19 has hit 44 cities across 20 provinces of China resulting in the confirmation of about 918 new cases linking back to multiple imported sources unrelated to each other, Global Times reported citing a senior official of NHC.

Asked about the consideration by the Chinese authorities about abandoning the "dynamic zero COVID" policy on pandemic prevention and control, the deputy director claimed that China's strict policy fits "national conditions" and scientific philosophy behind pandemic prevention and control, reported Global Times.



Wu further stated that China will keep the strict pandemic prevention and control measures for building a strong barrier aiming to contain domestic resurgence.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, a holiday resort has been closed in China's Jiangxi province and traffic has been restrained in the area, local media reported.

According to Global Times, Yanshan district in eastern China closed down a holiday resort, restrained traffic after one positive COVID-19 case working at a local holiday resort was reported.

"The county at one point said that all traffic lights will be switched to red to discourage traffic but the policy was quickly revoked on Sunday," Global Times reported citing media reports. (ANI)

