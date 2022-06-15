China find new friends in Middle East as US 'discloses' its Indo-Pacific plans

Beijing [China], June 14 (ANI): In a quest to expand its economic footprint and emerge as a global superpower, Chinese president Jinping has dialled calls to UAE and Zambia as the United States unveiled its Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

The Chinese President made the phone calls at the end of last month to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the other to his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema, Strait Times reported.

This came after the Biden administration unravelled its plan to push back against China's growing economic clout in Asia as it disclosed the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.



During the19th Shangri-La Dialogue that was held in Singapore from Friday to Sunday after a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the delegates from more than 40 countries or regions exchanged views on regional and global security issues.

The Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in their first face-to-face meeting during the dialogue sparred over the issue of Taiwan on Friday with Washington saying Beijing is trying to change the status quo over the island and Beijing condemning the arms sales to Taipei.

China's belligerent attitude in the Indo-Pacific including an uptick in Chinese naval activity and its ongoing militarization of the South China Sea has compelled several Southeast Asian countries to explore multilateral security arrangements and moderation.

In February, Washington released a 12-page fact sheet stating that they will focus on every corner of the region from South Asia to the Pacific Islands to strengthen its long-term position and commitment, including an emphasis on supporting and partnering with India.

Moreover, China's strategic and callous attitude towards violating sovereign and jurisdictional rights of neighbouring nations as well as the communist nation's expansion in the Pacific waters continues to remain a grave cause of concern. (ANI)

