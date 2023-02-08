China following 'Ghulja Massacre' pattern to completely eradicating Uyghur community: Report

Beijing [China], February 8 (ANI): To completely eradicate Uyghurs, the Chinese authorities are now openly executing Uyghurs but the world is not taking action against China, the author warned that soon the world will face what Uyghurs have been going through, Uyghur Times reported.

Even after 26 years of Ghulja massacre, the situation of Uyghurs have deteriorated to the extent that China is now openly executing Uyghurs, treating them inhumanely by caging them in camps, destroying Mosques, banning Ramadan, snatching away children from their parents, forcing them to rot in orphanages, and many more unspeakable tortures are happening, the author Gulnaz Uighur warned in his article.

Our battle against China is not ours alone. Everybody who believes in freedom, practices their faith, and preserves their culture, should fight to remain an independent nation. With increasing incidents of Chinese surveillance activities in the world, their debt diplomacy, blackmailing incidents, spying tactics, etc., soon the world will face what Uyghurs have been going through. In particular, the Muslim nations allowed China to become an ambassador of Islam, Uyghur Times reported.

On February 5, the Uyghur community marked the 26th anniversary of the Ghulja Massacre that took place in 1997 when Chinese forces allegedly killed and imprisoned thousands of innocent Uyghurs while they were participating to save their land in a peaceful demonstration in Ghulja in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).



The sudden news of China mistreating 30 Uyghur freedom activists sparked protests. Another incident involving a group of women taking part in Meshrep (a cultural practice including dance, music, and poetry) also caused people to come out on the streets. To suppress the independence movement, Beijing started cracking down on every symbol of Uyghur identity: Our faith, culture, lifestyle, and everything seen as a threat. The protests in Ghulja were a result of these harsh actions, according to Uyghur Times.

And two days after the incident, whenever protesters shouted Islamic and freedom slogans, the police used clubs, water cannons, and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

China has always used cruelty to induce fear in the mind of Uyghurs. The Ghulja massacre was just the beginning of their brutality and inhumane act. According to a report, more than 100 people died, and thousands got arrested. Today, 26 years after this incident, the Uyghur situation has even got worse.

There are only two kinds of Uyghurs left: ones living in the diaspora, away from their homeland, without knowing the whereabouts of their loved ones. Second, those living under Chinese occupation but dying a little each day, like we all are. Not even a single member of the Uyghur community is left untouched by the brutalities. (ANI)

