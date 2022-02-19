China: Former provincial political advisor expelled from communist party

Beijing [China], February 19 (ANI): A former senior political advisor of China's Liaoning Province, has been expelled from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over serious violations of Party laws, media reports said on Saturday.

The country's top anti-graft body said the decision to expel Xue Heng was made following an investigation by the CCP Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission upon the approval of the CCP Central Committee, Xinhua news agency reported.

Xue was previously vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the report said.



The anti-graft body said Heng was found to have lost his ideals and convictions, betrayed his original aspirations and mission, and resisted a probe by authorities.

According to Chinese media, Xue was also found to have accepted gifts and money in violation of the eight-point code for Party and government conduct. The anti-graft body said he failed to report personal information as required, and indulged in the sale of official positions.

Xue is the second such high-ranking official to be pushed in recent weeks, Earlier this week, a Chinese court had sentenced a former senior political advisor of the CCP, to life in prison for accepting bribes.

The court found out that Ma Ming, who was the Vice-Chairman of Inner Mongolia, had accumulated more than 150 million yuan in wealth and was sentenced to life.

Ma Ming, was deprived of political rights for life, the Xinhua news agency reported. (ANI)

