Lhasa [Tibet], January 14 (ANI): As China peddles the agenda of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) overseas, much of the effort in that direction is undertaken by the Council for Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification (CCPPR), a non-profit organisation influencing the lives of refugee Tibetans living in Nepal, the Tibet Rights Collective reported.

Now the CCPPR is affecting the lives of Tibetan refugees in Nepal in the form of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification, since September 2022, the report stated, adding that it is expanding under a China-controlled front in Nepal to detect and silence dissident voices within overseas Chinese communities.

The influence of the CCPPR on the Nepal government will affect the rights of Tibetan refugees in Nepal, the Tibet Rights Collective reported.



China sees Nepal as a potential partner in its Belt and Road Initiative and the Nepalese government has cited promises of millions of dollars of Chinese investment as a reason for restricting Tibetan activities in the country, the report said, adding that Nepal is hosting over 15,000 Tibetan refugees on humanitarian grounds but has stopped issuing them identity cards since 1995.

The Nepal government has also denied the Tibetan refugees school and college admissions, opening of bank accounts while also restraining them from opening businesses, the report claimed.

It states that Nature Desai, a Twitter user, posted a time-lapse to show how China built a road to 'Parchekya Bhanjyang' (5447m), a saddle separating Nepal and Tibet, the report stated further.

Headquartered in Beijing and founded in 1988, CCPPR serves the lone purpose of the CCP -- "The national reunification of China", the report claimed, adding that it was born from the "patriotic drive to unite in cause all Chinese people everywhere who support a peaceful national reunification, according to the Tibet Rights Collective a Delhi-based research institute about politics, culture, traditions and language of Tibet".

The organisation engages in activities supporting Chinese foreign policy, the report stated, adding these include block-voting and fund-raising for ethnic Chinese political candidates who agree to support CCPPR's agenda of reuniting their land with China again.


