China grants visas to Indian Kailash Mansarovar yatris

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): China has granted travel visas to Indian pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the country's Embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday.

"Travel visa for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been granted to Indian Yatris as usual. There has not been any problem with it," a statement by the Embassy read, in contrast with reports stating otherwise.

Thousands of devotees participated in the Yatra through a treacherous route that crosses territorial boundaries of India, Nepal and China. According to the schedule this year, 18 batches will trek across the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand while 10 other batches will go via the Nathula route to Sikkim. Each batch will comprise of not more than 50 people.

The Ministry of External Affairs organises the annual Yatra via two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). While the Liplekh route passes through a very mountainous area, the fully motorable Nathu La route that opened a few years ago requires minimum walking and will, therefore, help senior citizens participating in the yatra. (ANI)

