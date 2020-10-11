China has encroached on Nepali land in Humla, alleges Nepal opposition

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 11 (ANI): A Nepali opposition leader has accused China of encroaching on Nepali land in Humla district, adding that Beijing has started constructing structures on the encroached land.

Jivan Bahadur Shahi, who is a leader of opposition of Karnali Province, said people in Humla, which is his home district, are suffering due to Chinese presence in the area, adding Beijing has suspended permission to the trucks laden with food supply, Khabarhub reported.

Though Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-government has denied the allegations. Shahi, who made a field visit to Humla, depicts the different picture saying: "The life is made a hell here. The people of the border area are suffering a lot. Candidly speaking about the encroachment, China has suspended permission to the trucks laden with food supply meant for the people of Humla".

"We had informed the government that China has encroached on Nepal's land and has even started to construct structures crossing our borderline at Pillar 12. The government, however, has reiterated that Nepal's land has not encroached. We had constructed our road beyond some kilometres beyond where China has built these structures," he said.



"Although a few government officials were also in the field visit and had felt there was foul play, I am not sure why the government says China has not intruded into our territory," according to him.

Shahi said that China has erected a pillar and the government officials have said that they were not consulted about such issues.

The basic principle of boundary pillars is that whenever a new pillar has to be set up, it should first be settled in coordination with the officials of both sides. However, this principle has been breached.

"The Junge Pillar 12 has been recently constructed erected by China. The government officials say they have not been consulted about such issues. The Pillars 5.1 and 6.1 have been enclosed as there are Chinese security forces," he said.

"Our people have been chased away by Chinese security when they go to the area there for farming or cattle-rearing. There is ample evidence that shows that Nepal's territory has been encroached," the leader said. (ANI)

