China hopes India-Pak can settle disputes including Kashmir through dialogue

Beijing [China], July 27 (ANI): China on Friday said it hoped that India and Pakistan can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue.

Dunya News quoted China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying as saying that Beijing also supports the international community including the United States (US) in playing a constructive role in improving relations between the two Asian nations through dialogue.

The spokesperson added that as a neighbour, China sincerely hopes that Pakistan and India could live in harmony.

"We hope the two countries can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue, and make concerted efforts to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia," Chunying said.

The remarks by the Chinese Foreign Ministry comes after US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Tuesday had said that he would love to act as a mediator between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and that a request for the same had been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, soon after Trump's remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that no such request was made and emphasised that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally.

On the same day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in both the Houses of the Parliament refuted Trump's remarks, saying, "I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi."

"India's consistent position has been to discuss outstanding issues bilaterally," he added.

The minister stated that engagement with Pakistan can resume only after it puts an end to cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

