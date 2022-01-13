China hopes Turkey, other Muslim countries will support its action against Uyghurs

Beijing [China], January 13 (ANI): China has expresed hope that Turkey as well as Muslim countries will understand and support its position on "Xinjiang-related issues" even as US and some other Western countries carry out a smearing and attacking Beijing with the ultimate purpose to disrupt China's development.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin during a press briefing on Thursday said that he has met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday.

"The two sides had a deep discussion over Xinjiang-related issues. State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed that the Xinjiang-related issues are essentially about fighting terrorism and separatism. The Chinese government has the responsibility to safeguard security, harmony and stability in Xinjiang. The US and some other Western countries have made statements to smear and attack China, and gone to any lengths to destabilize Xinjiang, with the ultimate purpose to disrupt China's development," Wang Wenbin said during the press briefing.



This comes after reports showed that Uyghurs in Turkey filed a criminal case with a Turkish prosecutor against Chinese officials for committing genocide in Xinjiang province.

"Turkey and other Islamic countries are hoped to understand and support China's just position on Xinjiang-related issues," Wang Webin said in his briefing.

Uyghur families, including volunteer Turkish lawyers, gathered at the Istanbul Court of Justice in Istanbul's district of Caglayan and held banners that read, "Where are our families?" and "China, free my brother", reported the international think tank based in Canada, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).

As many as 1.6 million Uyghurs have left China to live abroad, according to the World Uyghur Congress. Rights groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, accuse Beijing of oppressing 12 million Uyghurs, most of whom are Muslims, according to the think tank.

The US government imposed a new package of sanctions on China in December 2021 over abuse of human rights of Uyghurs and other muslim minorities of the country's western Xinjiang region, including forced labour and sterilization. (ANI)

