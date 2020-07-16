China, India achieve progress in easing border situation during corps commander meeting: Chinese foreign ministry

Beijing [China], July 16 (ANI): China and India have achieved progress in the further disengagement process and easing situation at the western sector of China-India boundary during 4th round of commander-level talks, Chinese Foreign Minister said on Wednesday.

Chinese and Indian border troops held 4th round of commander-level talks on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Hua Chunying expressed hope that India will work with China to implement consensus with "concrete actions and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas".

The meeting between Corps commander-level officers including Lt Gen Harinder Singh lasted for close to 15 hours. It started on July 14 at 11:30 am and ended at 2 am on July 15, the Indian sources said.

"Chinese and Indian border troops held 4th round of commander-level talks on July 14. Building on the common understanding reached at previous three rounds of commander-level talks and corresponding implementation work," Hua said.

"The two sides achieved progress in further disengagement between border troops and easing situation at the western sector of China-India boundary. We hope India will work with China to implement consensus with concrete actions and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in border areas," she said.

The sources said the Chinese have agreed for complete withdrawal from other friction points including the Galwan Valley, Hot Springs, and Gogra post area in Eastern Ladakh.

"In the talks, the Chinese showed reluctance for complete withdrawal from Finger area as they want to maintain some elements in areas near Finger 8," a source said.

In the areas near Finger four, the Chinese troops have started dismantling their infrastructure from Blacktop and Greentop, the sources said.

However, India has made it clear that it will not accept anything less than both sides going back to their permanent locations which existed in the April-May time frame, the sources said. (ANI)