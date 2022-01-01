China invites Nicaragua to join OBOR as Beijing opens its embassy in central American nation

Managua [Nicaragua], January 1 (ANI): After Nicaragua cut off diplomatic ties with Taiwan, China invited the central American nation to join its One Belt and One Road initiative, reported Sputnik.

"We invite Nicaragua to actively take part in this initiative and as soon as possible to join the big family of the joint construction of the One Belt, One Road initiative," Sputnik quoted Chinese diplomatic representative to Nicaragua Yu Bo as saying on Friday. China opened its embassy in the Nicaraguan capital Managua on December 31.

Emphasising that it is necessary to stick to the multilateral approach, Yu said that it is also required to stand against the foreign interference in the internal affairs of other countries for the sake of the so-called democracy and human rights.





The central American nation in December announced the cut off of its diplomatic ties with Taiwan as it maintained that there is only one China in the world which is represented by Beijing, not by Taipei.

China's Belt and Road Initiative was introduced in 2013 which Beijing says aims to promote trade cooperation between China and other foreign partners, connecting Asia with Africa and Europe. However, experts have called it a plan prepared by Beijing to trap poor countries into China's massive debts. (ANI)

