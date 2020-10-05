China irked over US' new policy guidance against 'Communist Party'

Beijing [China], October 5 (ANI): China on Sunday expressed displeasure over the US’ latest immigration policy guidance to address inadmissibility based on affiliation with the "Communist Party or any other totalitarian party".

Hu Xijin, the Editor-in-chief of the Chinese mouthpiece the Global Times said that the decision by the “US helps keep more talents in China since it takes out their illusion.”

“Many outstanding talents in China are Communist Party members. The decision by the US helps keep more talents in China since it takes out their illusion. Not bad. What’s more, non-CPC members now have much less interest in immigrating to the US,” Hu Xijin tweeted.

This remark comes after US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued guidance in its policy manual on Friday to address inadmissibility based on membership in or affiliation with the "Communist Party or any other totalitarian party".

In an official release, USCIS had said that membership or affiliation with the Communist Party or any other totalitarian party is "inconsistent and incompatible" with the 'Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America', which includes pledging to "support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States".

USCIS's policy change comes in the backdrop of Washington's growing distance from China over issues pertaining to trade, coronavirus, Hong Kong security legislation, and Bejing's treatment of its religious minority in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

"The new policy manual section provides guidance on how to adjudicate inadmissibility due to membership in the Communist Party or any other totalitarian party in the context of adjustment of status applications," the release stated.

Earlier this week, the Republican House China Task Force (CTF) had said that the US government and Congress must commit to a bipartisan long-term policy to combat the Communist Party of China which has taken "advantage" of the US.

The CTF on Wednesday had discussed the findings of a new report, which outlined a blueprint for bipartisan actions to address the threat of China.

"We were woken up to the real challenge after COVID in the supply chain and looking at every department in government, there are a lot of weaknesses there that China has taken advantage of, that we really have to open up our eyes and do something much different and that's what this report really shows the rest of the country," Republican leader and CTF chairman Michael McCaul was quoted as saying by FOX news. (ANI)