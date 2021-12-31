China is bully, bullies only understand language of strength: BJD MP as Beijing seeks to 'rename' parts of Arunachal

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sujeet Kumar on Friday slammed Beijing over reports the Chinese government has sought to "rename" 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh in its map ahead of implementing new border law.

"China renames 15 places in Arunachal, MEA hits back, says won't alter facts. Well Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian maps should show Tibet as a separate country with Tibetan names of places. China is a bully and all bullies understand only one language-STRENGTH," Sujeet Kumar tweeted attaching a newspaper report that appeared today.

India on Thursday had said that it has seen reports of China attempting to rename some places in Arunachal Pradesh "in its own language".

External Affairs Ministry, in a statement, asserted that the border state has been and will always be an integral part of India and "assigning invented names does not alter this fact".



In response to a media query on reports that China has renamed some places in Arunachal Pradesh in its own language, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said China had also sought to assign such names in April 2017.

"We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has attempted such a renaming of places in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. China had also sought to assign such names in April 2017," Bagchi said.

"Arunachal Pradesh has always been, and will always be an integral part of India. Assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter this fact," he added.

BJD MP remarks come as media reports say that the Chinese Embassy in Delhi expressed 'concern' over his participation in an event hosted by the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile in the national capital.

The media reports said at least six MPs across party lines had attended an event last week in Delhi. (ANI)

