China issues travel waning to citizens visiting US

Beijing [China], June 4 (ANI): China on Tuesday issued a travel warning for its citizens visiting the United States amid a spiralling trade war between the two countries.

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in a statement, warned its citizens about the recent cases of harassment and public security issues in the United States, according to Xinhua.

Highlighting crimes such as gun massacres, robberies and theft in the US, it asked Chinese tourists to fully assess the risk of travel.

In a bid to raise awareness and step up precautions for a safe stay, they were also advised to peruse information about the public security situation and related laws and regulations of tourist destinations.

The warning, valid until December 31, came a day after China cautioned its students against going to the US for studies.

Beijing and Washington are at loggerheads ever since talks between the world's two largest economies to end trade tensions failed earlier this month.

The US increased tariffs on Chinese goods amounting to over USD 200 billion even as the two sides were in the midst of negotiations.

In retaliation, China said that it would be increasing duties on USD 60 billion worth US imports from June 1. Chinese students and academics were also asked to assess the risks involved given the tightened visa rules.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang was quoted as saying that Washington had been putting "unnecessary obstacles" to people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. (ANI)

