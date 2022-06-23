China launches crackdown against crimes involving illegal occupation of farmland

Beijing [China], June 23 (ANI): China's Ministry of Public Security has urged police nationwide to strike hard on crimes involving the illegal occupation of farmland and the production and sale of substandard agricultural materials amid efforts to safeguard national food security.

Harsh penalties should be given in accordance with the law to suspects who engage in illegally using farmland for non-agricultural purposes, such as soil collection, stacking solid waste, or non-agricultural construction, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry also asked police to show no leniency in cases involving gang-related crimes, and thoroughly investigate and fast-track cases involving the production and selling of fake seeds, fertilizers, or other agricultural materials.

At a recent Politburo meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who seeks a third term in office, called for cadres in leading positions to remain loyal to the spirit of the party and said firm points toward more 'anti-corruption' moves in the coming months are needed.

On June 17, Xi Jinping emphasized the anti-corruption struggle and stated that "it is a major political struggle that (the party) cannot afford to lose and must not lose."

He also called for "winning the tough and protracted battle against corruption in an all-around way". "To carry out the anti-corruption struggle to the end" Xi also called for cadres in leading positions - who he terms "the key minority"-- to manage themselves well, as well as their family members and relatives, the affairs of the people around them.

Xi Jinping further added, "The higher the position and the greater the power, the more reverence and self-discipline must be exercised. Leading cadres, especially senior cadres..."

The president then said, "Discipline inspection and supervision cadres must be loyal, firm, selfless and fearless, always stand with the spirit of the party, exercise discipline impartially, exercise power prudently, and dare to be good at fighting (struggle), so as to truly reassure the Party Central Committee and satisfy the people."

Xi emphasizing on anti-corruption, calling upon the "key minority" to conduct themselves and their family members well, as well as calling upon the CCDI to be loyal and firm points toward more anti-corruption moves in the coming months. (ANI)