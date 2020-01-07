China launches new communication experiment satellite

Beijing [China], Jan 7 (ANI): China on Tuesday successfully launched a new communication technology experiment satellite with Long March-3B carrier rocket from Xichang city in southwest China.

The satellite was launched at 11:20 pm (local time), according to People's Daily.

On January 5, China's heaviest and most advanced satellite, Shijian-20, reached its fixed position in geosynchronous orbit, marking the first successful flight of DFH-5 satellite platform, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The Shijian-20 satellite is the first verification satellite for DFH-5 satellite platform, China's new generation of the large geosynchronous orbit satellite platform, Xinhua reported.

The Shijian-20 satellite was launched into space by the third Long March-5 rocket, China's largest carrier rocket in December last year. (ANI)