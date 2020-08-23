Jiuquan [China], Aug 23 (ANI/Xinhua): China on Sunday successfully launched a new optical remote-sensing satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China. The launch took place at 10:27 am (Beijing Time).
The satellite, Gaofen-9 05, was sent into orbit by a Long March-2D carrier rocket.
A multifunctional test satellite and another satellite named Tiantuo-5 were also launched via the rocket.
Sunday's launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series. (ANI/Xinhua)
China launches new optical remote-sensing satellite
ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:21 IST
Jiuquan [China], Aug 23 (ANI/Xinhua): China on Sunday successfully launched a new optical remote-sensing satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China. The launch took place at 10:27 am (Beijing Time).