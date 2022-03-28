China launches nucleic acid testing across Shanghai

Beijing [China], March 27 (ANI): As the COVID-19 cases resurged in China's financial hub, Shanghai plans to launch a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city, starting from Monday.

The temporary closed-off management will also be imposed in the regions lying to the East and South of Huangpu River, including Pudong and its adjacent areas from March 28 at 5 am to April 1, at 5 am, Xinhua reported citing the city's COVID-19 prevention and control office.

A similar temporary closed-off management and nucleic acid testing will be launching in urban districts west of the Huangpu River from April 1 at 3 am to April 5 till 3 am.



The closed-off management will take place in residential communities of affected areas and the residents will be required to stay inside the home and non-contact delivery of necessities will only be allowed.

The transport services including bus, subway, ferry, taxi and online ride-hailing will be suspended in the areas under closed management.

Meanwhile, China reported 1,217 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.



Out of the new local coronavirus infections, 1,071 were reported in the province of Jilin, 47 in Shanghai, 28 in Liaoning, 16 in Tianjin, 14 in Henan and 10 in Hebei, Xinhua News Agency citing health commission said.

A total of 37 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, said the commission. (ANI)