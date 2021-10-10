China lodges representations with US over additional trade tariffs

Washington [US], October 10 (ANI): China has lodged representations with the United States, on lifting additional tariffs and sanctions amid tension between the two global trade powerhouses.

This comes as the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai held a virtual meeting with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China, Liu He, to discuss the US-China trade relationship.

The two officials conducted "candid, pragmatic and constructive" exchanges on trade, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced on Saturday.

The Chinese side lodged representations on cancelling additional tariffs and sanctions and expounded its position on issues such as China's economic development model and industrial policies, Global Times reported.

The Chinese state media went on to claim that Washington wants to "recouple" with Beijing.



Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang said that he has noted Tai mentioned that the US is now seeking to "recouple" with China, the Global Times reported, citing Phoenix TV.

More than 900 Chinese entities have been included in various lists of restrictions by the US. Chinese companies face unfair treatment, according to Qin.

Meanwhile, a readout published by Washington said Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu acknowledged the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and the impact that it has not only on the United States and China but also the global economy.

Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu reviewed the implementation of the U.S.-China Economic and Trade Agreement and agreed that the two sides would consult on certain outstanding issues.

In addition, Ambassador Tai emphasized U.S. concerns relating to China's state-led, non-market policies and practices that harm American workers, farmers and businesses. Ambassador Tai noted that she looks forward to following up with Vice Premier Liu in the near future. (ANI)

