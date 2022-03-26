China logs 1,280 new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], March 26 (ANI): The Chinese mainland reported 1,280 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the National Health Commission.

Out of new local infections, 1,122 were reported in the province of Jilin, 38 in Shanghai, 35 in Tianjin, 19 in Hebei, and 14 in Liaoning, local media reported today.

As per Xinhua News Agency, the rest of the cases were reported in 15 other provincial-level regions, including Heilongjiang and Gansu.

A total of 55 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, said the commission in its daily report, it added.

While on Thursday, China reported 1,301 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic situation in China continues to heat up as more than 20 provinces and cities have imposed travel bans and lockdowns.

The situation in more than 20 provinces and cities including Jilin, Hebei, Guangdong, and Shanghai has deteriorated.

The country has clung to a zero-tolerance approach to the virus that relies on stringent lockdowns, mass testing and quarantine in government facilities.

Moreover, China's zero tolerant COVID policy resulting in the killing of pets is drawing widespread criticism by Chinese citizens who have started questioning the government regarding violation of privacy, security of the property and cruelty against animals, according to a media report. (ANI)