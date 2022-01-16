China logs 65 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], January 16 (ANI): The Chinese mainland has reported 65 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media citing the National Health Commission said reported on Sunday.



According to the commission, out of the new local cases, 33 were reported in Tianjin, 29 in Henan, and one each in Beijing, Guangdong and Shaanxi, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The commission also said that the Chinese mainland reported 54 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, as per the commission.

Nine new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added. (ANI)

