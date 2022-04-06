China mainland reports 1,173 new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], April 5 (ANI): The Chinese mainland reported 1,173 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Monday, 792 were in Jilin, 268 in Shanghai, and 17 in Heilongjiang, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Besides, a total of 62 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.

Monday also saw 15,355 new asymptomatic cases on the Chinese mainland, including 15,239 local ones and 116 imported ones, according to the commission.

Among the asymptomatic cases, 13,086 were reported in Shanghai and 1,680 in Jilin.



Yesterday, China has sent the military and thousands of healthcare workers into Shanghai city which has been facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Chinese media outlet.

Citing Chinese People's Liberation Army Daily, Global Times reported that the country dispatched more than 2,000 medical staff to Shanghai in one of its biggest-ever public health responses.

The medical staff were drawn from seven medical units affiliated with the army, navy and joint logistics support force. Upon arrival in Shanghai, they quickly carried out medical treatment, nucleic acid testing and other essential tasks, the newspaper said.

According to Global Times, a Chinese Air Force heavy transport Y-20 aircraft was parked at an airport in Shanghai early Monday morning.

The city on Monday reported 425 confirmed and 8,581 asymptomatic domestically transmitted cases, the highest daily increases since the latest outbreak, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the city to over 60,000.

Regions including East China's Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, and Jiangxi provinces, North China's Tianjin, and Central China's Hubei province have also sent medical teams to help Shanghai combat the outbreak, with the total number of medical staff from other regions supporting Shanghai reaching about 10,000 as of Sunday, as per Global Times. (ANI)

