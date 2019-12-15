China mine flooding: 14 trapped miners located

Sichuan [China], Dec 15 (Xinhua/ANI): Rescuers have located 14 miners trapped underground in a flooded coal mine in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said on Sunday.

The rescuers are clearing the shaft and drilling a deep hole to reach the trapped miners. They are also trying to pump and block water in a bid to prevent the rising of underground water levels and are sending more oxygen down the underground shaft.

The accident occurred at 3:26 pm Saturday at the Shanmushu coal mine owned by Sichuan Coal Industry Group in Gongxian County when 347 miners were working underground. A total of 329 escaped and four were killed.

Nearly 200 rescuers are racing against the clock to reach the trapped miners.

Due to communication interruptions in some mining areas, the workers were not immediately located. But through their consistent efforts, the rescue workers have finally located the remaining miners. (Xinhua/ANI)

