China 'misread' India's action to nullify Article 370: Jaishankar

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): China had "misread" India's step to revoke Article 370 of Indian Constitution, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, adding that reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir will have no impact on China.

"I think the Chinese misread what was happening there. I went a few days after the legislation to China and explained to them that as far as they were concerned, nothing had changed. India's boundary had not changed, the Line of Actual Control had not changed," said Jaishankar during an interview to Asia Society Policy Institute's President Kevin Rudd on Tuesday.

India on August 5 revoked Article 370 of Indian Constitution, which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. China had expressed concerns over India's step. It also called for a closed-door meeting over Kashmir in the United Nations.

On Pakistan's reaction, the external affairs minister said that Pakistan's reaction on the abrogation of Article 370 reflects its frustration and anger.

"For Pakistan, it was a country which has really created an entire industry of terrorism to deal with the Kashmir issue... Who now says that the investments of 70 years are undercut if this policy succeeds. So their today's reaction of anger and frustration is in many ways because they built an industry over a long period of time," he said. (ANI)