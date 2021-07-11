China, N Korea exchange congratulatory messages on treaty anniversary

Beijing [China], July 11 (ANI): The leaders of North Korea and China have exchanged messages pledging to strengthen cooperation on the 60th anniversary of the signing of their Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un on the anniversary of the China-DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

Xi on Sunday said that the treaty serves as an important political and legal foundation for the two countries to consolidate friendship and promote friendly cooperation, Global Times reported quoting Xinhua News Agency.



The Chinese president also said that he's willing to strengthen strategic communication with Kim, grasp the direction of China-DPRK relations, and take bilateral friendly cooperation to a new stage that will benefit both countries.

Meanwhile, Kim, in return, said that facing the complicated and changing international situation, the two sides' trust and friendship have deepened and bilateral ties reached a new level.

He also said it is a firm stance of the Workers' Party of Korea and DPRK government to keep enhancing and improving friendship and cooperation with China. (ANI)

