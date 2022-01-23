China: Olympic villages of 2022 Winter Games start working, says report

Beijing [China], January 23 (ANI): Three Olympic villages of the 2022 Winter Games have started working in China and have begun to receive members of foreign delegations, ahead of the official opening ceremony to be placed on Thursday, Sputnik News Agency reported citing the Beijing Organizing Committee on Sunday.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20. The Winter Paralympics will take place in the Chinese capital from March 4 to 13. The competitions will be held in three clusters at once in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Zhangjiakou and Yanqing.

Designing, choosing locations and constructing the villages took about five years. China has made everything possible to give a warm welcome to athletes and official delegations from all over the world during the Olympics and Paralympics.



Meanwhile, just days ahead of Winter Olympics in Beijing, the city is witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases as it reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday.

Beijing reported nine confirmed local COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases from 4 pm Friday to 4 pm on Saturday, according to local authorities, Xinhua reported.

The city classified a residential compound in Fengtai District as high-risk for COVID-19 on Saturday. (ANI)

