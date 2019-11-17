China-Oman agree to strengthen strategic partnership following political advisor's visit

Muscat [Oman], Nov 17 (ANI): China and Oman agreed to strengthen their strategic partnership and carry out mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas, Xinhua reported.

This comes after the visit of China's top political advisor Wang Yang's to Oman from November 13 to November 16. Wang is also the chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

During his visit, Wang met Omani Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Fahad Bin Mahmoud al-Said and conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

"In 2018, two heads of state announced the establishment of China-Oman strategic partnership, injecting strong impetus into cooperation between the two countries in various fields," Wang was quoted as saying.

Fahad too asked Wang to convey Sultan's cordial regards to Xi Jinping. Oman attaches great importance to advancing relations with China and admires China's development achievements, he said.

In its report, Xinhua stated Fahad expressed his expectation for a more robust BRI cooperation.

The BRI is a development strategy adopted by the Chinese government to strengthen its global influence through reshaping infrastructure development and investments in countries of Europe, Asia, and Arica. (ANI)

