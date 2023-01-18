China opposes Dalai Lama's visit to Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 18 (ANI): China has opposed Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's official visit to Sri Lanka, as per The Island.

Taking to Twitter, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, said, "Chinese Charge d'affaires Hu Wei called on Malwathu Mahanayake: Chinese government and people strongly oppose any foreign country to receive the Dalai Lama in any name, because the 14th Dalai Lama is absolutely not a "simple monk" as he self-claimed."

On January 11, the Chinese embassy released a statement which stated, "They had a friendly conversation about the millennia close exchanges between the two peoples and Buddhist communities of the two countries, as well as China's firm support to all walks of life in Sri Lanka to fight against COVID-19 epidemic and the economic crisis. The issue of the 14th Dalai Lama's intention to visit Sri Lanka was also discussed."

Calling the spiritual leader a "political exile", Charge d'affaires in Sri Lanka, Hu Wei said that he disguised himself as a religious figure that has been engaging in anti-China separatist activities and attempting to split Tibet from China, as per The Island.



Hu said that China including those in the Tibet Autonomous Region strongly oppose any foreign country receiving the Dalai Lama in any name because the 14th Dalai Lama is absolutely not a "simple monk" as he claimed, but the head of the feudal serfdom and the theocracy in Tibet prior to 1951, a political exile disguised as a religious figure who has long been engaging in anti-China separatist activities and attempting to split Tibet from China, The Island reported citing the statement.

This statement came after Chinese Charge d'affaires in Sri Lanka, Hu Wei met with Chief Prelate of Malwatte chapter of Siam Nikaya, Thibbatuwawe Siddhartha Sumangala Thero.

During, Hu and Chief Prelate's meeting, the Charge d'affaires briefed that in the Dalai Lama era, about 1 million people were serfs accounting for 95 per cent of Tibet's population. Its GDP was only 129 million RMB and the Life Expectancy was only 35.5 years (in 1951). Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Tibetan people are now enjoying a prosperous economy with a GDP of 210 billion RMB (31 billion USD) and a GDP per capita of USD 8,000 (twice of Sri Lanka and 4 times of India where he resides now), the longevity of 72.19 years on average and freedom of religion with 46,000 monks and nuns in over 1,700 temples in Tibet, The Island reported.

Hu emphasized that China and Sri Lanka have been firmly supporting each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, including the Tibet-related issue. Both sides especially the Buddhist communities must prevent a visit of the Dalai Lama to the island to promote "Tibetan independence" and safeguard the China-Sri Lanka historical relations from being damaged.

Charge d'affaires Hu Wei also paid courtesy calls to Ven. Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Thera, Anunayake of Malwatte chapter and Ven. Wendaruwe Upali Thera, Ven. Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thera, Anunayakes of Asgiri chapter on the same day, reported The Island. (ANI)

