China opposes external forces triggering unrest in Kazakhstan, says Xi Jinping

Beijing [China], January 7 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that Beijing opposes external forces that prompt unrest in Kazakhstan, reported local media.

"China strongly opposes external forces that deliberately trigger unrest and incite to a 'colour revolution' in Kazakhstan," Sputnik quoted Xi as saying in his message to Kazakh President Kassyn-Jomart Tokayev.

Xi also appreciated Tokayev for taking affirmative and effective measures at a crucial time that quickly quelled the situation, and showed a statesman's responsibility to the country and people, reported Global Times.



Beijing is willing to offer help that Kazakhstan needs to overcome the current difficulties, said Xi, adding that the communist regime is always the trustworthy friend and partner of Kazakhstan no matter meeting what challenges and risks.

It came as Kazakhstan witnessed large-scale protests these days as thousands of people flooded streets against soaring liquefied petroleum gas prices, forcing the Central Asian country's cabinet to resign.

Kazakhstan's police detained 3,811 individuals during several days of riots across the country, according to Interior Ministry numbers reported by Kazakh media.

Since the start of the turmoil, which grew particularly violent on Wednesday, 26 people have been killed and an equivalent number have been injured, reported Sputnik.

Another 56 people were brought to hospitals, with 25 of them in intensive care. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday expressed his condolences to the families of those killed during the protests. (ANI)

