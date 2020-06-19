China opposes G7 statement on Hong Kong security law

Beijing [China], June 18 (ANI): China on Thursday opposed the statement by the foreign ministers of G7 on Hong Kong security law, which underscored grave concern regarding Beijing's decision to impose a national security law on the semi-autonomous region.

"China's decision is not in conformity with the Hong Kong Basic Law and its international commitments under the principles of the legally binding, UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration," the foreign ministers of G7 said in a statement.

The bill that was introduced earlier this month has sparked domestic protests and was received with international criticism despite both Beijing and Hong Kong's leadership maintaining that they have the full right to implement the legislation.

Even US President Donald Trump announced a slew of measures to reflect the increased danger of surveillance and punishment by the Chinese Security Apparatus.

"The proposed national security law would risk seriously undermining the "One Country, Two Systems" principle and the territory's high degree of autonomy. It would jeopardize the system which has allowed Hong Kong to flourish and made it a success over many years," the G7 statement reads.

"We are also extremely concerned that this action would curtail and threaten the fundamental rights and freedoms of all the population protected by the rule of law and the existence of an independent justice system," the statement reads.

G7 strongly urge the Government of China to reconsider the decision to implement the national security law. (ANI)

