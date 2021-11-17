China opposes 'Taiwan independence' attempt through 'law amendment'

Beijing [China], November 17 (ANI): China-Taiwan relationship has been strained for years but in a stern warning to Taipei, Beijing opposed "Taiwan independence" attempts through "law amendment."

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office said that such moves by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are being closely watched, in response to a media query on Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

The DPP, despite the resolute opposition and stern warnings from various parties, persisted with such attempts, which would only boomerang in the end, Zhu said.



The spokesperson urged all responsible political parties and people with a vision on the Taiwan island to expose the DPP's plot and take concrete actions to safeguard peace across the Taiwan Strait and the wellbeing of people in Taiwan, reported Xinhua.

Zhu also called on Taiwan compatriots to stay highly vigilant, consciously oppose and resist any attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" through "law amendment," and avoid being hijacked by the DPP onto its chariot for "Taiwan independence."

This came as Beijing claims sovereignty over the democratic island and has increased military incursions in Taiwan.

Taiwan is a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China.

The Taiwan independence movement is a political movement to seek formal international recognition of Taiwan as an independent, sovereign state and in opposition to Chinese unification. China currently claims it is a province of the People's Republic of China. (ANI)

