The Foreign Ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan at the trilateral dialogue in Islamabad on Saturday (Photo Credits: Mohammad Faisal Twitter)
China, Pakistan, Afghanistan bat for inclusive Afghan peace deal

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 02:38 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 8 (ANI): China, Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday backed the need for an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process to end the nearly two-decades-old conflict in the war-torn country.
The commitment was made by the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan -- Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Wang Yi and Salahuddin Rabbani, who participated in the third trilateral dialogue in Islamabad.
Condemning the recent terror attacks in Afghanistan, the three countries reiterated their support for a politically negotiated settlement of the conflict in the war-ravaged country, a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.
"In this regard, they took note of the talks between the US and the Taliban. They expressed hope that intra-Afghan negotiations including direct negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban begin soon and lead to full cessation of violence bringing a lasting peace for the people of Afghanistan," the statement said.
"They particularly underlined the need for an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process leading to a comprehensive agreement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan," it added.
The three sides agreed to "continue their joint efforts for building political mutual trust and supporting reconciliation, regional peace and stability, development cooperation and connectivity, security cooperation and counter-terrorism as key areas of the trilateral cooperation".
"They committed to promote measures to counter terrorist's logistical capabilities including terror-financing, recruitment and training," the statement said.
China, Pakistan and Afghanistan welcomed plans to hold a trilateral friendly cricket tournament among junior cricket teams of the three countries in Beijing in October.
They agreed to arrange a capacity building workshop of young diplomats from the three countries under the 'Junior Diplomats Exchange Programme' to be held in Pakistan next month.
"The three sides agreed to explore 'China-Afghanistan-Pakistan plus' cooperation, as well as working towards promoting trade and connectivity projects between Afghanistan and Pakistan, such as Kabul-Peshawar Motorway," the statement said.
The three countries agreed to hold the next round of trilateral Foreign Ministers' dialogue in Beijing in 2020. (ANI)

