China pledges NPR 56 billion financial assistance to Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 12 (ANI): China on Saturday pledged to provide financial assistance of NPR 56 billion to Nepal over a period of two years.

The announcement in this regard was made following a bilateral between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Nepalese counterpart Bidhya Devi Bhandari at the Sheetal Niwas here. The committed assistance to the land-locked nation would be provided between 2020 to 2022.

During the bilateral, the Chinese President lauded Nepal's commitment towards the "One China Policy" and expressed readiness to assist in the country's development. Speaking in turn, Bhandari said that the Himalayan nation would always remain firmly committed to the "One China Policy".

Xi arrived in Nepal earlier today following the conclusion of the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

