China possess resources to tackle coronavirus: Foreign Minister

Beijing [China], Jan 28 (ANI): China has all the necessary means and resources to tackle the new coronavirus, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday during a meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom.

Adhanom is in China to assess the country's response to the virus as the death toll reached 106. Chinese health authorities on Tuesday also announced that 4,515 confirmed cases of the disease have been reported in 30 provincial-level regions by the end of Monday.

Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that the 2020 spring semester for schools will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

During the previous meeting, on Thursday last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that it was 'too early' to declare the outbreak of coronavirus in China as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

The virus originated in Wuhan city of China in December and has since then spread to various cities around the world.

China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year.

Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and seven Asian countries besides China. (ANI)

