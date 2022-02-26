China praises Han PLA soldier as 'philanthropist' as genocide of Uyghurs continues

Beijing [China], February 26 (ANI): China is carrying out propaganda where the Chinese media is praising a Han Chinese PLA soldier as a "model philanthropist" while the genocide of many Uyghur activists continues.

One article in the Chinese media describes the PLA soldier, Shen Jianjia, as "helping the children for many years with no regrets," with "wholehearted warmth". "We celebrated a happy Lantern Festival together," Shen is quoted as saying in a Chinese media article.

Ilshat Hassan Kokbore, vice president of the executive committee of the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) expressed disgust at this propaganda.

Notably, the PLA soldier moved to Xinjiang with his parents and five siblings when he was two years old, according to the report.

The Vice President said that the PLA soldier has appeared in the Chinese media while millions of native Uyghurs have been imprisoned in camps and prisons. He stressed the Uyghur children have been deprived of parental care and have become the subjects of Chinese colonial boarding schools which are called 'kindergartens of angels' and 'schools of angels'.



"Their goal is very obvious -- to cover up the genocide they are committing and to show that the CCP and its government is the saviour and helper of the native people and to tell the world that what they are doing is good instead of evil," he said, reported Radio Free Asia.

He has termed this rewarding of the PLA soldier as Chinese propaganda to cover up the genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Chinese government has given many awards to this CCP official for being an "ideological and moral building exemplar," a "model of ethnic unity," and a "philanthropist", reported Radio Free Asia.

Meanwhile, many Uyghurs are held in detention camps in the name of vocational training centres. "Our philanthropists ... who opened schools for the orphans, including Chinese orphans, and who had done many times better than this Chinese soldier, were imprisoned and turned into criminals by this Chinese regime," Kokbore said. "This is all about covering up their crime of genocide," he added. (ANI)





