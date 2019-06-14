China province eyeing investment opportunities in India's medical, IT sectors

Kunming [China], June 14 (ANI): Yunnan province of China on Thursday expressed its intent of exploring investment opportunities in India, particularly in the fields of medicine and information technology.

"There is a great opportunity to work in industries such as medical and IT between India and Yunnan. There are many business councils and associations in Yunnan which have already invested in India." Deng Xiaoli, an official of the Department of Commerce of Yunnan province, told ANI.

Deng said that Yunnan wishes to strengthen cooperation with India in order to utilise its expertise and resource for medicine.

Expressing optimism in the strengthening of ties between India and Yunnan, Xiaoli said, "We can work together to promote cooperation in bilateral investment and also import and export along with hardcore communication."

She made these remarks on the sidelines of The South and Southeast Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair (SSACEIF).

"India is a big country and has a population similar to China's and we have a lot in common. India is known for its IT sector. Together, we should strengthen cooperation between India and Yunnan to develop the IT industry," she added.

With six major exhibition areas, 17 pavilions and 7,500 standard booths, the SSACEIF featured exhibitors from 74 countries, regions and international organisations.

This year, Sri Lanka is the theme country of SSACEIF, and the main guest country is Cambodia.

The exhibition, which began on June 12, is slated to culminate on June 18. (ANI)