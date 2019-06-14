Deng Xiaoli, an official of the Department of Commerce of Yunnan province, while speaking to ANI
Deng Xiaoli, an official of the Department of Commerce of Yunnan province, while speaking to ANI

China province eyeing investment opportunities in India's medical, IT sectors

By Sahil Pandey | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 05:43 IST

Kunming [China], June 14 (ANI): Yunnan province of China on Thursday expressed its intent of exploring investment opportunities in India, particularly in the fields of medicine and information technology.
"There is a great opportunity to work in industries such as medical and IT between India and Yunnan. There are many business councils and associations in Yunnan which have already invested in India." Deng Xiaoli, an official of the Department of Commerce of Yunnan province, told ANI.
Deng said that Yunnan wishes to strengthen cooperation with India in order to utilise its expertise and resource for medicine.
Expressing optimism in the strengthening of ties between India and Yunnan, Xiaoli said, "We can work together to promote cooperation in bilateral investment and also import and export along with hardcore communication."
She made these remarks on the sidelines of The South and Southeast Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair (SSACEIF).
"India is a big country and has a population similar to China's and we have a lot in common. India is known for its IT sector. Together, we should strengthen cooperation between India and Yunnan to develop the IT industry," she added.
With six major exhibition areas, 17 pavilions and 7,500 standard booths, the SSACEIF featured exhibitors from 74 countries, regions and international organisations.
This year, Sri Lanka is the theme country of SSACEIF, and the main guest country is Cambodia.
The exhibition, which began on June 12, is slated to culminate on June 18. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 05:25 IST

Two oil tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman, US blames Iran

Tehran [Iran], June 14 (ANI): Two oil tankers have been attacked in the Gulf of Oman, raising tensions in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 03:42 IST

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders to step down

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders will step down from her position at the end of the month, announced President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:35 IST

SCO Summit: PM Modi meets Afghanistan President Ghani

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:34 IST

Amid frosty ties, Imran Khan reiterates need for dialogue with India

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated the need to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue, which, he said, is the only way to sort out differences, amid spiralling tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:51 IST

GSP withdrawal: Commerce Secretary Ross seeks 'transparency',...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 13 (ANI): The United States is open to dialogue and India needs a mindset of moving towards an open economy, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in his address at a major India-centric summit organised by US-India Business Council here on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:48 IST

Nepal: Comedian arrested for posting satirical review of movie

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 13 (ANI): A stand-up comedian has been kept behind the bars for nearly a week in Nepal after he posted a satirical review of a film on a social media platform, raising questions over freedom of expression in the Himalayan nation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:16 IST

SCO Summit: No pleasantries exchanged between Narendra Modi, Imran Khan

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): There was no meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan during the informal dinner hosted by Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov for the SCO leaders here, sources said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 21:40 IST

Baloch organisations use reverse graffiti to protest against...

London [UK], Jun 13 (ANI): Baloch activists from the World Baloch Organisation (WBO) and the Baloch Republican Party (BRP) organised reverse-graffiti protests (also called 'clean graffiti') in various spots around the London city centre in the early hours of Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:33 IST

India, China to hold 70 events to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties

Bishkek [Krygyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): To mark the establishment of 70 years of diplomatic relations, India and China will both hold 70 programmes, 35 in each country, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:15 IST

India, Russia and China to hold trilateral meeting on sidelines...

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): India, Russia and China will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka in Japan later this month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:41 IST

Xi to visit India for informal summit with Modi: MEA

Bishkek [Kygryzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jingping will have an informal summit in India later this year on the lines of the informal parleys that had in Wuhan in China last year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:38 IST

Kim sent a 'very interesting' letter to Trump: S Korea

Oslo [Norway], Jun 13 (ANI): South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a "very interesting" letter to US President Donald Trump amid stalled denuclearisation negotiations between the two sides.

Read More
iocl