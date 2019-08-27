China ramps up tear gas production as demand increases globally

Beijing [China], Aug 27 (ANI): China has increased the production of tear gas to meet the spiked demand for it worldwide.

The policing and security equipment market in China is expected to increase 7.4 per cent by 2025, Sputnik reported while quoting the Research & Markets analytic firm.

According to the South China Morning Post, Chinese-made tear gas has been used in protests in Thailand, Venezuela and several Arab countries recently.

48 out of 134 Chinese security equipment firms offer products for exports, even though the purchases first need to be approved by the Ministry of Public Security. (ANI)

