China ready to help Afghanistan realise peace and stability: Minister

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 7 (ANI): Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Saturday said China is ready to assist Afghanistan in realising self-sufficiency, peace, stability, development and prosperity, Khaama Press reported.

Qin Gang, during a meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister in Islamabad under the caretaker Taliban regime, said China will always stand firmly with the Afghan people and support Afghanistan in pursuing a development path that suits its national conditions, Khaama Press reported quoting Xinhua.

The Chinese foreign minister also said the Chinese side will keep up its respect for Afghanistan's territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty. In addition to fulfilling its commitment to combat terrorism, Afghanistan should also guarantee the security of Chinese troops and institutions there.

Muttaqi, on the other hand, reaffirmed that Afghanistan will never permit any force to exploit its territory for anti-China Activities, Khaama Press reported.



For the sake of both nations, Muttaqi wants to expand infrastructure, trade, and people-to-people engagement with China as part of the and Road Initiative.

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang also proposed joint coordinBelt ation efforts with Pakistan to reconstruct Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press.

He also said, "China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Pakistan on the Afghan issue and to contribute to the peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan jointly."

Qin Gang was on a two-day visit to Pakistan to take part in trilateral talks on Afghanistan during May 5-6.

Afghanistan is vital to China in terms of geopolitics because it acts as a link between South and Central Asia within the context of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and most crucially because the country has untapped mineral resources worth billions of dollars that draw Chinese investment, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

