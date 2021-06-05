China reasserts claims of sovereignty over Senkaku Islands

Beijing [China], June 5 (ANI): Reasserting claims of sovereignty over Senkaku Islands, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday said that Diaoyu Island (Senkaku) and its affiliated islands are inherent Chinese territory.

"The Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands are inherent Chinese territory. The patrol and law enforcement activities by China Coast Guard in these waters are legitimate and lawful measures to safeguard sovereignty," said Wang.

He also urged Japan to abide by the four-point principled consensus between China and Japan and jointly uphold peace and stability in the East China Sea.

The four-point principled consensus reached between China and Japan refers to a 2014 agreement that included a promise to prevent the deterioration of the situation in the East China Sea through dialogue and consultation.

China has been increasing its maritime activities in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea over the past few months, partly in response to Beijing's concerns over the increasing US military presence in the region because of escalating Sino-US tensions.

Chinese government vessels have intruded into Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands and has been patrolling for 112 days running.



This is the strongest "intervention" by China since the Japanese government "nationalized" the islands in 2012. Japan has protested over this on many occasions.

Japan controls the Senkaku Islands, however, China and Taiwan continue to claim them. Tokyo maintains the islands are an inherent part of its territory as per history and international law.

Responding to Japan delivering 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for free to Taiwan, more than doubling their current stores. Wang said, "China always supports anti-epidemic cooperation and has made positive contributions to this end. We hope that relevant parties will earnestly follow through on the original aspiration of providing vaccines to save lives, rather than be obsessed with political posturing."

Wang further stated that China have always made clear the readiness to do utmost to help Taiwan in overcoming the difficulties at an early date.

He blamed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for obstructing shipping of vaccines from the mainland to Taiwan.

"However, despite the goodwill of the mainland and the eagerness of the majority of Taiwan compatriots to use vaccines from the mainland, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities tried every means to obstruct the shipping of vaccines from the mainland to Taiwan, and even falsely claimed that the mainland was obstructing its vaccine procurement," said Wang.

"For their own selfish political gains, the DPP authorities constantly seek political manipulation over anti-epidemic cooperation, showing disregard of the lives and health of Taiwan compatriots and violating the basic humanitarian spirit," added Wang. (ANI)

