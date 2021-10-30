China records 78 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Beijing [China], October 30 (ANI): China on Friday recorded 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections to 97,080.



The data from National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Saturday that 59 cases were of local transmissions and 19 from overseas, reported CGTN.

Of the new local cases, 26 were reported in Heilongjiang, 19 in Inner Mongolia, 11 in Gansu, two in Beijing and one in Ningxia, the commission said.

In addition, 24 new asymptomatic cases were recorded, six of which were locally transmitted, while 396 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation, reported CGTN. (ANI)

